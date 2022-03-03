Azerbaijan calls for dialogue between Russia, Ukraine

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has called Moscow and Kyiv for dialogue to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks in an address to the UN Human Rights Council meeting on March 2.

"Ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent measures to help those affected. Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance and calls on both sides to dialogue," he said.

The minister expressed Azerbaijan's regret over the situation in Ukraine. Bayramov noted that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, underlining that human rights must be constantly observed.

"Azerbaijan regrets that the ongoing situation in Ukraine leads to human casualties, especially among the civilian population," he said.

Declaration on right to development

The minister stated that Azerbaijan will submit a draft resolution on the commemoration of the anniversary of the declaration on the right to development.

He added that Azerbaijan, in cooperation with United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR), will organize a series of events on this as well.

Bayramov noted that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the United Nations (UN).

"Azerbaijan adheres to the principles of the UN, such as multiculturalism, and is committed to cooperating with this organization. As one of the founders of the European Court of Human Rights, Azerbaijan continues to support it," he said.

Liberated lands' reconstruction

Bayramov described the reconstruction and renovation of liberated territories as one of Azerbaijan's priorities.

Following the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan began to rebuild the liberated lands with the establishment of an ecologically clean area, where projects of "green energy", "smart" villages, and cities are planned.

"The end of the Karabakh conflict creates new economic opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but also for Armenia. Reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories will be one of the main priorities for the development of Azerbaijan in the coming years. Thus, $1.3 billion from the country's state budget was already spent for this in 2021," Bayramov said.

Mine maps

He said that the low accuracy of Armenia's minefield maps of Azerbaijani liberated territories slows the mine-clearance process.

"The demining operations are underway, but people are still losing their lives. From the end of the 44-day Second Karabakh War to the present, over 200 people have become victims of mine explosions in liberated lands," Bayramov said.

He added that the high mine contamination of the liberated territories hinders the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

Cultural monuments protection

Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan has repeatedly spoken about the protection of cultural monuments on its liberated lands regardless of who they belong to.

He noted that Azerbaijan had repeatedly applied to UNESCO with a request to organize a visit of the mission to the territories of the country that were under occupation at that time.

"This fact is reflected in the UNESCO activity report published in 2005. The historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Armenia suffered the same fate as the heritage in the territories under occupation. Azerbaijan has repeatedly brought these facts to the attention of UNESCO and the international community," he said.

Amnesty act

Jeyhun Bayramov said that the most recent amnesty act is intended to apply to approximately 17,000 Azerbaijanis, including 3,000 people who will be released from prison.

He stated that the current agenda of Azerbaijan's leadership included the strengthening of democracy and the issue of human rights.

The ongoing reforms in the country cover a variety of areas, including the social sector, the minister said.

New media law

The foreign minister also stated that the new media law, which entered into force about a month ago in Azerbaijan will expand the scope of activities in the media field.

Bayramov noted that the issues of strengthening democracy and human rights are on the current agenda of the leadership of Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the adopted law "On media" will ensure the protection of the rights of media representatives, and the law.