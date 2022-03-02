MFA: Azerbaijan to further contribute to int'l peace, security

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has pledged to remain a reliable UN partner and make every effort to further contribute to international peace and security.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said this in a statement made on the 30th anniversary of the country's membership in the UN.

"Azerbaijan, as a defender of international law, will continue to be a reliable partner of the UN, and will make every effort to further contribute to international peace and security," the statement said.

The ministry noted that over the past three decades, Azerbaijan has established itself as a responsible member of the UN.

“In order to make a valuable contribution to the achievement of the goals and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, Azerbaijan actively participates in the activities of the organization in all three areas, namely: peace and security, sustainable development and protection of human rights,” the ministry said.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that during the first years of membership, which coincided with a period of armed aggression against the country, the organization expressed strong support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of its borders.

“During this difficult period, the UN also provided significant support to Azerbaijan in eliminating the serious humanitarian consequences of the occupation,” the statement added.

According to the ministry, almost 30 years later, based on the UN Charter, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, and large-scale restoration work is currently underway on these lands.

The ministry also stated that Azerbaijan will continue to work with the UN, including in the field of mine clearance, to ensure the right of internally displaced people to return safely.

The statement drew attention to Azerbaijan's valuable contribution to UN peacekeeping operations, including the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development goals, international activities to protect and promote human rights, and combating traditional and emerging global risks and threats.

"It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2012-2013 with the support of the absolute majority of UN member states in 2011," the ministry said.

Concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry stated that Azerbaijan, as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, has taken significant global initiatives that promote shared responsibility, strengthen solidarity, and international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic since its inception.

“Special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, held at the initiative of the president of Azerbaijan as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, the resolutions adopted by the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly in 2021, and other initiatives on global recovery after the pandemic indicate that Azerbaijan has played an important and exemplary role in international cooperation in this sphere,” the ministry pointed out.

Azerbaijan marks the 30th anniversary of its UN membership on March 2, 2022.