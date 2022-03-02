Embassy: Train arranged to evacuate citizens from Kyiv

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine has stated that a train has been arranged to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens from Kyiv, Trend reported on March 2.

The train will depart from Kyiv railway station to Mogilev-Podolsk at 12:00 on March 2, 2022, to transfer Azerbaijanis who are in danger due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the report added.

It was stated that no tickets would be required for the trip and that anyone would be allowed to board the train. The railway station's address is Vokzalna Ploshad 1.

The embassy emphasized that, due to the emergency situation, passengers should arrive at the station 1.5-2 hours before the train's departure and take only the most essential personal belongings.

Citizens are asked to cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border once they arrive at their destination. For any concerns that may emerge, the citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova by phone: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277.

Meanwhile, ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov said that about 700 more Azerbaijanis will be evacuated from Moldova on March 2.

The ambassador stated that currently the number of Azerbaijanis evacuated from Ukraine in Moldova reaches 4,000.

"The evacuation will be by bus. Each bus will have 70 passengers. In addition, 174 people will be evacuated from Romania by plane. We have created conditions for many of our citizens to be evacuated by their own cars. We must meet and accommodate them. In general, it is planned to evacuate 600-700 Azerbaijanis from Moldova during the day. The number of people crossing from Ukraine to Moldova will be many times higher," Osmanov underlined.

He added that Azerbaijanis evacuated by bus in the previous days had already reached Istanbul.

On March 2, 168 more Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Baku, Trend reported.

At 0920, passengers on the third charter flight arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The majority of those evacuated were women and children.

On March 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) evacuated 176 Azerbaijanis from neighboring countries to Baku on a charter plane due to the situation in Ukraine.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv evacuated 500 Azerbaijani citizens, supporting them to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Lviv.