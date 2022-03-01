Azerbaijani consulate unaffected by missile attack on Kharkiv

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

A missile attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv city has struck the vicinity of Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate building, Trend reported on March 1, citing the consulate.

The building of the Honorary Consulate suffered no damages as a result of the missile attack.

“At the moment, the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv continues to work as usual and another group of our compatriots will be evacuated in the coming hours. The detailed information about the evacuation will be provided soon,” the consulate said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated on February 28 that due to the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijani citizens are still being transferred from this country to neighboring Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

The ministry underlined that, in line with the agreement reached with the aforementioned countries, visa requirements for Azerbaijani citizens transiting through these countries have been temporarily lifted, and a COVID-19 passport and a negative PCR test are no longer required. Citizens are only required to present their passports.

The ministry emphasized that since the start of military operations, 950 Azerbaijani citizens have entered Moldova, 447 Poland, 17 Hungary, 200 Romania, and 13 Slovakia.

“Due to the situation in Ukraine, we advise our citizens to stay away from military facilities, stay at home or in a safe place, and refrain from traveling,” the ministry said.

On March 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) evacuated 176 Azerbaijanis from neighboring countries to Baku on a charter plane due to the situation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.