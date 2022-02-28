Some 174 Azerbaijanis from Ukraine to be transported to Romania

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov has said that 174 more Azerbaijanis who arrived in Moldova from Ukraine will be transported to Romania on February 28, Trend has reported.

Osmanov stressed that about 500 Azerbaijanis in Moldova are currently awaiting evacuation to Azerbaijan. According to him, all Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from Ukraine have been accommodated in various places.

“We have accommodated all Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from Ukraine in various places. Today we will transport 174 Azerbaijani citizens from Moldova to Romania and from there to Azerbaijan. Despite the visa regime between Romania and Bulgaria, a visa is not required due to the current situation,” said the ambassador.

Osmanov noted that Azerbaijani citizens living in Ukraine can now enter Moldova by their cars, as a result of negotiations.

According to him, the route by car is available to Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia and further to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador stressed that the number of people arriving by car will increase from February 28.

“Two employees of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will arrive in Moldova on March 1 to support us,” Osmanov said.

Citizens with questions can contact the following official bodies:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania:

Phone: +407 487 77744, +407 409 90079

Email: [email protected]

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria:

Phone: +359895002732

Email: [email protected]

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey (Ankara city):

Phone: +905550310007

Email: [email protected]

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the Turkish city of Istanbul:

Phone: +905441040111

Email: [email protected]

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova

Phone: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277

E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Azerbaijani in Ukraine



Phone: +380 735 05 00 00



E-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv - +380 577 00 05 31 and via [email protected] for special cases.



Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) will evacuate 174 compatriots, having left Ukraine for neighboring countries due to the well-known situation there, on a charter flight to Azerbaijan on February 28

AZAL aircraft is expected to perform a charter flight from Romania, and it is scheduled to land in Baku on February 28 at around 1100 pm – 1200 am March 1 (GMT+4).

Azerbaijan organizes two charter flights for the evacuation of Azerbaijanis, who left Ukraine in relation to the situation in the country. The first flight has already been carried out by Turkish company Tailwind, which delivered 168 people to Azerbaijan.

On February 25, the Foreign Ministry said that due to the closure of Ukraine's airspace, Azerbaijani citizens are currently unable to leave the country by air.

In this regard, it recommended Azerbaijani citizens, who are in serious danger in Ukraine, to leave the country in the direction of Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.