MP: Victorious Azerbaijan appropriately represented in Yerevan

MP Tahir Mirkishili has stated that victorious Azerbaijan was appropriately represented in Yerevan during his recent visit there despite the security challenges.

“Despite all difficulties, we tried to adequately represent our victorious country in Yerevan. We will not allow any actions that could damage our victory. We did everything we could within the parliamentary diplomacy,” Mirkishili told local media.

Concerning Armenian society representatives, the MP stated that it is difficult for them to accept new realities. According to conversations he had with them, despite this, they want to overcome this stage, live in peace with Azerbaijan, and establish ties.

“They don't want war anymore. I think the majority of the Armenian society thinks so,” the MP added.

However, according to the statement, on the other hand, there are nationalists who are aggressive and do not accept dialogue with Azerbaijanis.

He stated that the situation will always be observed and that this must be taken into consideration.

According to Mirkishili, Azerbaijan is the strongest and most powerful country in the region, and the president is a world-renowned, strong, and wise politician.

“While using these advantages, we are trying to live in peace with Armenia, and they understand this correctly and perceive it as a positive message. Our visit also played a positive role in shaping this idea among them. But at the same time, we must always be ready to respond harshly to revanchist, nationalist forces.Our tough response as a strong country will also be hope for sober forces in Armenia,” he added.

The MP added that during their visit, they always felt the support of their home country.

He stressed that Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was constantly in touch with them, giving them the opportunity to defend the interests of the country and the people in any situation, to speak the truth courageously.

“We thank the media representatives, all those who wrote articles and comments on social networks. For us, it was a visit in non-standard conditions and I am sure that there will be many such trips in the future,” the MP said.

Azerbaijani MPs Tahir Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov visited Yerevan to attend meetings of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, which was held on February 22.

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is the inter-parliamentary forum in which members of the European Parliament and the national parliaments of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, and Georgia participate and forge closer political and economic ties with the European Union. It was established in 2011 by the European Commission as a component of the Eastern Partnership.



