Army holds sniper training exercises

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The sniper training drills are underway in Azerbaijan’s Land Forces, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The exercises are being conducted under the combat training plan for 2022, the report added.

“In the course, servicemen not only master the tactical and technical characteristics of sniper rifles but also improve the practical skills in fire training,” the ministry said.

It added that snipers successfully completed objectives such as picking a firing position, masking, identifying targets at various distances, and destroying them with an accurate shot during the training.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



