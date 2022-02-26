Turkey expects perpetrators of Khojaly genocide to be brought to justice - advisor to Turkish president

By Trend

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey Yalcin Topcu told Trend.

"As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage," Topcu stated.

He stressed that the leadership of Armenia along with ASALA terrorist organization's assassins, supported by the Armenian diaspora, has committed genocide against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly.

Topcu also recalled that Armenian Defense Minister and former President Serzh Sargsyan in an interview with British journalist Thomas de Waal said "Before Khojaly, Azerbaijanis thought that Armenians were not capable of raising a hand against civilians. We destroyed this stereotype."

"And the whole world, including the UN Security Council, remained silent in response to this statement," said the chief advisor.

"We will never forget the Khojaly genocide committed by order of the Armenian leadership in the 20th century, where a 9-year-old wounded girl has been thrown into the fire! We expect the perpetrators of this bloody tragedy to be brought to justice, and we also honor the memory of the martyrs," Topcu said.