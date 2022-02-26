US ambassador honors memory of all who lost their lives in Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide

By Trend

US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger made a post on Twitter to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"Today, we join with Azerbaijanis mourning and acknowledging all who lost their lives in Khojaly in 1992," the ambassador wrote.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.