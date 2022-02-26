Khojaly genocide survivor's video testimonial shown at memorial event in LA

By Sabina Mammadli

A devastating video statement by Durdana Aghayeva, one of the Khojaly survivors who was held prisoner as a 20-year-old female by Armenian forces and subjected to incomprehensible cruelty in a torture camp, has been screened at the virtual multifaith memorial in Los Angeles.

The ceremony commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, according to the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, diplomats, government officials, and religious and community leaders from the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Zoroastrian religious communities in Los Angeles and abroad delivered speeches.

Azerbaijani Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev gave detailed information about the Khojaly genocide, which was committed by Armenian troops on February 25-26, 1992, in and around the town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan, noting that it was the first genocide in Europe after the end of the Cold War.

Aghayev said that 613 innocent Azerbaijani civilians, including hundreds of children, women, and elderly were brutally slaughtered as a result of the tragedy.

“Considered by many as an example of modern-day genocide, Khojaly challenges what we thought could never happen. Unfortunately, the tragedy befalling the Azerbaijani people in the early 1990s did not end with Khojaly. Armenia went further and invaded around 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory, expelling 800,000 Azerbaijanis from their homes and lands,” Aghayev continued.

The consul general also highlighted the successful international campaign "Justice for Khojaly," which was launched in 2008 and is managed by Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva. He stated that it has aided in organizing efforts to raise international awareness of Khojaly.

Aghayev stressed that a growing number of countries, including the Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pakistan, Colombia, Peru and Mexico, and others, have officially recognized and commemorated the Khojaly tragedy.

“Moreover, over 20 U.S. States, including seven states in our consular district, have recognized and commemorated the Khojaly tragedy,” Aghayev added.

Consul General of Turkey Sinan Kuzum; former President of Washington States Senate Pam Roach; President of Inglewood Islamic Center Javed Bava; Founding Director of the American Center for Religious Freedom Dr. Jannah Scott; President of Council of Pakistan Adnan Khan; former President of the Assembly of Turkish American Associations Ergun K?rl?koval?; Rabbi Elchanan Shoff of Beis Knesses Synagogue of Los Angeles; Founder of Kingdom Builders International Church Dr. Charlene Allen; Officiating Head Priest of Zoroastrian Association of California Mobed Zarrir Bhandara; and Associate of JGM International Prayerlife Institute Reverend Robin Kornegay shared their thoughts on the horrors of the Khojaly genocide and underlined the importance of educating the world about such tragedies to ensure they do not happen again.

They also prayed for the victims and survivors of Khojaly as well as for the peace and reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The event concluded with the showing of a unique composition devoted to the Khojaly atrocity by Azerbaijani kamancha maestro Imamyar Hasanov.

This heinous act was preceded by a slew of others. Armenians set fire to around 20 buildings in the Baghanis-Ayrim village of Gazakh region, killing eight Azerbaijanis. A family of five, including a 39-day-old newborn, were all burnt alive.

Between June and December 1991, Armenian troops murdered 12 and wounded 15 Azerbaijanis in Khojavand region's Garadaghli and Asgaran region's Meshali villages.

Armenian military detachments bombed buses on the Shusha-Jamilli, Aghdam-Khojavand, and Aghdam-Garadaghli routes in August and September of the same year, killing 17 Azerbaijanis and injuring over 90 others.

In October and November 1991, Armenians burned, destroyed, and plundered over 30 settlements in the mountainous area of Karabakh, including Tugh, Imarat-Garvand, Sirkhavand, Meshali, Jamilli, Umudlu, Garadaghli, Karkijahan, and other significant villages.



