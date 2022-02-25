Number of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine's Kharkiv being clarified - Honorary Consul

By Trend

Employees of Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Ukraine’s Kharkiv are working through various channels to clarify the number of compatriots living within ??the consulate, the Honorary Consul Afgan Salmanov said, Trend reports.

According to Salmanov, the military-political situation in Ukraine has escalated, and hostilities are underway.

He also noted that in the territories near Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, fighting is underway. The consulate continues its activities as usual and provides compatriots with possible assistance on various issues.

Besides, the diplomat asked compatriots to contact the honorary consulate in Kharkiv in case of special circumstances via the phone number: (+38057) 7000531, or the email address: [email protected]

Additional information will be provided depending on the development of the situation.