Police seize munitions in liberated Khojavand

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani police seized a large number of Armenian-left explosive devices in liberated Khojavand region, local media has reported.

The Khojavand region police department discovered 146 different types of shells, five different types of grenades, and 415 different caliber cartridges.

The munitions were handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.