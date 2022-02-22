Azerbaijani, Russian leaders meet one-to-one

The one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun, Azertag reported on February 22.

At the one-to-one meeting with Putin, President Ilham Aliyev said that the Russian Federation played an important role in stopping the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trend reported quoting Russia 24 TV Channel.

Russia plays a leading role in creating opportunities for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Aliyev said.

He added that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing very dynamically and that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia exceeds $3 billion.

Ilham Aliyev described the visit as special.

“This is my 48th visit as president to Russia, but this is a special case because today we are signing such an important historic document,” he said, speaking about the planned signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Aliyev noted that the Declaration is quite extensive, it contains more than 40 paragraphs, covers the essential spheres of bilateral interaction, and will be of the utmost importance for the future of our bilateral relations.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that the Russian language has always united the countries of the former Soviet Union and that there are about 340 schools in Azerbaijan where the lessons are conducted in the Russian language.

