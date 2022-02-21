Baku eyes expanding Azerbaijani-German cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Baku looks forward to the further strengthening of Azerbaijan-German cooperation, the Foreign Ministry wrote on its official Twitter account on February 20.

The ministry shared the publication on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani-German diplomatic relations.

“Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Germany on this occasion. Looking forward to further strengthening of Azerbaijani-German cooperation,” the ministry stressed.

On January 12, 1992, Germany recognized Azerbaijan's independence. Azerbaijan and Germany established diplomatic relations on February 20, 1992. On September 2, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Western Europe, in Germany, while on September 22, 1992, Germany established its embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Working Group on Azerbaijan-Germany Inter-Parliamentary Relations from Azerbaijan and the German-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group from Germany carry out inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

On March 7, 1997, the Azerbaijani parliament created the Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. Rovshan Rzayev is the head of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Germany inter-parliamentary cooperation, according to a parliamentary resolution of 4 March 2016.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $817.5 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $659.8 million in January-August 2021.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, provides information services and supports companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF) founded in 1999. With more than 140 member companies (as of April 2020), the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan.