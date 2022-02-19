Opening of Zangezur corridor to establish direct Azerbaijan-Europe link - NomadMania founder

By Trend

The opening of the Zangezur corridor will help establish a direct link between Azerbaijan and Europe, founder of the NomadMania travel company Harry Mitsidis said during his visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.

"When we visit these regions in 10 years, we hope to see big hotels, smart villages, and developed economic spaces. I expect Karabakh to become a new bridge between Azerbaijan and Europe. More people should visit and discover Azerbaijan," he added.

The visit to Karabakh and East Zangezur was organized by the International Club "NomadMania", uniting famous travelers who had visited at least 100 countries of the world.