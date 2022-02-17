Turkish FM receives Azerbaijani counterpart's best wishes for speedy recovery

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has wished his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The Azerbaijani minister made the remarks on a telephone call to Cavusoglu on February 16.

He expressed regret after learning of Cavusoglu's positive COVID-19 test result.

Bayramov also stated that he hopes to see Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Azerbaijan soon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan both tested positive for COVID in early February.

In a phone call on February 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wished Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan health and recovery on his own and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva's behalf after they contracted coronavirus infection.

The Turkish president thanked Aliyev and Aliyeva for their attention, both on his own behalf and on behalf of Emine Erdogan.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units. In 2021 number of joint drills took place with the participation of servicemen of the two countries.