Numerous officials of municipalities held administratively liable in Azerbaijan in 2021

By Trend

About 80 officials of municipalities were brought to administrative responsibility, and materials on 27 criminal facts were sent to the General Prosecutor's Office in 2021 in accordance with protocols on administrative offenses sent to the courts against municipal officials, having committed violations, the board of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic fo Azerbaijan said at a meeting, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, in 2021, administrative control was conducted on 80,000 municipal acts. Based on the proposals of the Ministry of Justice, more than 3,000 municipal acts were canceled or changed, and 9,100 hectares of illegally provided land plots were returned.