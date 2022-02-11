New facilities commissioned at military training center

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, along with top brass, inaugurated new facilities at the combined and arms training center, the ministry has reported.

Hasanov was informed that steps had been taken to improve commando and other types of troops' combat training and tactical-special skills.

“Training points adapted to real combat conditions have been built at the center for the practical application of modern combat methods. Necessary conditions have been created to improve the combat skills of servicemen, as well as to increase their physical and fire training in any weather conditions,” the report added.

It was underlined that the servicemen are trained to fight, plan ambushes, and conduct reconnaissance in difficult mountainous terrain, as well as to carry out operations and counter-terrorism operations in civil settlements.

The military leadership then inspected the newly constructed headquarters building.

It was noted that the building was built in line with modern standards. The building has classrooms, administrative and office premises for servicemen.

“All rooms are fully equipped with necessary furniture and appliances, including visual aids. The building is supplied with a central heating system, electricity, water, and communications. Landscaping work has been carried out in the area,” the report added.

Hasanov later opened a new military barrack for servicemen in the center.

The minister was informed that the new building has been provided with weapons, ideological, amenity and other premises. The barrack has all the conditions for living, recreation, and effective organization of military personnel’s leisure time.

Hasanov instructed the personnel on the study of modern training techniques based on the 44-day war's experience, their application in combat training, and their application in the current situation.