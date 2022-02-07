NATO supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Special Representative

By Trend

NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Special Representative of the organization's Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina said on Twitter, Trend reports.

Commenting on the repatriation of eight servicemen of Armenian origin by Azerbaijan to Armenia, Colomina called it good news.

"NATO appreciates the partnership with both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he noted.

According to him, the normalization of relations between the countries will contribute to increasing stability and prosperity in the region.

Guided by the principle of humanism, on February 7, 2022, Azerbaijan repatriated eight servicemen of Armenian origin to Armenia.

Some of them were servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 while suppressing a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of the Kalbajar district of the state border.