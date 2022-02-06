TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan-Ukraine ties developing in spirit of mutual respect - ambassador

06 February 2022 [15:02] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are developing in the spirit of sincere friendship, mutual respect and trust, Trend reports referring to Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevskiy’s message on Twitter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Ukraine and Azerbaijan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which are developing in the spirit of sincere friendship, mutual respect and trust!" Kanevskiy tweeted. "While turning challenges into opportunities, we are confidently moving forward and continue to write a common history of success!"


URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/215288.html

Print version

Views: 80

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also