EU, Azerbaijan agree to step up in renewables sphere

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has said that the European Union and Azerbaijan have agreed to step-up a bilateral partnership, both in the gas sector and in the field of renewables.

"Very good in-depth discussion on energy cooperation with Parviz Shahbazov, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan. We agreed to step-up our partnership, both in the gas sector, but also in the field of renewables," she wrote on her official Twitter page.

It should be noted that the EU invested over $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy from 2012 to 2021. Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the EU amounted to $15.2 billion last year. The Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan was opened in Baku in February 2008.

Baku hosted the 8th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council on February 4.

The meeting included plenary sessions on the Southern Gas Corridor: Achievements and Prospects – Extending the SGC to New Energy Markets, including the Western Balkans – and Energy Transition – from Fossil Fuels and Methane Reduction Measures to Carbon Neutrality: Paths, Challenges, and Schedules.

The event was attended by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, and high-level representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, and Turkmenistan.

At the same time, representatives from energy companies such as BP, BOTAS, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB, Romgaz, SACE, SGC, Enagas, Uniper, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Lukoil and financial institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and other organizations attended the event.

Representatives of ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) and Masdar (the United Arab Emirates) have also participated in this year's meeting of the Advisory Council.

A press conference on the outcomes of the 8th ministerial meeting was held at the end of the event.