EU allocates 2 billion euros to Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The European Union (EU) has allocated a financial package of €2 billion to Azerbaijan, as part of the economic investment plan.

The remark was made by the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi during the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on February 4.

He also expressed the readiness of the EU to participate in the process of restoration and reconstruction carried out in Azerbaijan.

Stressing the importance of partnership with Azerbaijan for the EU and the need to further strengthen these ties, Varheli underlined that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the EU.

In turn, Bayramov stated that relations between Azerbaijan and the EU are developing on the basis of equal partnership.

Referring to the successful holding of the 8th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council with the participation of EU commissioners, Ceyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the development of strategic partnership with the EU in the energy sector.

The minister also briefed on the current situation in the region and the ongoing reconstruction works in the country's liberated lands, noting the possible role of the EU in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on regional security, energy partnership, economic relations, as well as transport and communications, sectoral cooperation, as well as cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

They also discussed the importance of completing talks on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, which will form the legal framework for relations.