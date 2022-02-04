Azerbaijani, Ukrainian PMs hold phone talks

By Trend

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal called his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov, and the two sides held phone talks, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The government heads exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

The parties highly appreciated the development of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian friendly relations in the economic and many other fields, and discussed the prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.