Baku: Armenia has no right to set border delimitation conditions

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Armenia has no legal, political or moral right to impose any conditions on the delimitation of borders.

He made the remarks on February 3 during the joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is on an official visit to Baku.

The minister noted that Armenia voiced new proposals on the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan two weeks ago.

“The Armenian side has set certain conditions for the beginning of the work of the commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan said that it can start this process, but without any conditions," he said.

Bayramov stressed that there is no need for any "creative" approaches to the border delimitation issue, adding that international borders must be recognized.

“Armenia, which held Azerbaijan's lands under occupation for 30 years, has no legal, political or moral right to impose any conditions on the delimitation of borders,” he said.

Mine clearance

Speaking about the mine clearance, Bayramov underlined that it is one of the biggest problems in the process of restoring the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

He emphasized that Hungary pays special attention to the issue.

"The Hungarian side made a contribution to the mine clearance on the liberated Azerbaijani territories a year ago," he said.

Karabakh's restoration

In turn, Szijjarto stated that employees of 24 Hungarian companies arrived in Azerbaijan on February 3, and expressed their readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

The minister noted that Hungarian companies are ready to participate in the reconstruction of infrastructure on the liberated territories, construction of water supply facilities and enterprises equipment manufacturing in order to use alternative energy sources, and the restoration of cultural and religious monuments.

Azerbaijani-Hungarian flights

Bayramov also said that the number of flights between Azerbaijan and Hungary may be increased.

The minister noted that the issue of increasing the number of flights between the two countries was discussed at the meeting with his counterpart on the same day.

“Some 46 agreements have been signed between Azerbaijan and Hungary and 13 more documents are expected to be signed,” he said.

Scholarships

Peter Szijjarto also stated that Hungary offers 200 scholarships for Azerbaijani students.

The Hungarian minister stressed that relations between the two countries are developing in the field of science and education and Hungary is pleased to implement a scholarship program for Azerbaijani students.

National libraries cooperation

At the same time, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the national libraries of Azerbaijan and Hungary, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on the official Twitter page.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.