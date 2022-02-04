State Border Service defuses over 2,300 mines, munitions in 2021

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service chief Col-Gen Elchin Guliyev has stated that over 2,300 mines and unexploded munitions were defused in the liberated lands in 2021, the service reported on February 3.

Guliyev made the remarks during a meeting devoted to the State Border Service's service and combat activities in 2021.

During the time period in question, the state service discovered and defused 947 anti-personnel mines, 1,195 anti-tank mines, and 186 unexploded munitions. Mines and unexploded ordnance were removed from 386 hectares of land.

Furthermore, Guliyev stated that 73.8 km of new roads and 121.4 km of repaired roads were built in the occupied territories in 2021.

He added that 19 new military complexes of the State Border Service, 104 border-combat checkpoints, had been established on the liberated territories, along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, which runs through Zangilan, Gubadli, and a portion of Lachin.

In addition, the Eyvazli and Gazanchi checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border were opened, and steps were taken to organize border control at Fuzuli International Airport, Guliyev said.

After liberating its lands from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of a 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

The Prosecutor-General's Office reported on December 9, 2021, that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen had been killed, and 109 servicemen and 44 civilians had received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country's lands since November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.