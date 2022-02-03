Distinguished young people awarded within framework of Azerbaijan's Youth Forum

By Trend

A number of youth representatives were awarded in Baku, within the framework of the Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, Trend reports.

Youth representatives were awarded for high achievements in art, architecture, literature, science, and education.

Youth Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan every February 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Youth Day.