Armenia-laid mines impede Azerbaijanis' return to liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Rovshan Rzayev, chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, has stated that Armenia-laid mines endanger Azerbaijanis' security and delay their return to liberated lands.

He made the remarks at a meeting with French historian and political scientist Maxime Gauin, Azertag reported.

Rzayev briefed the visitor on the realities of the 44-day war with Armenia, the reconstruction of liberated territories, demining, and the activities undertaken in these lands to provide safe and sustainable settlement for the population.

It was noted that the return process, which will be done on a voluntary basis, will begin after safe and decent living conditions are provided in these areas. Under the Azerbaijani president's instructions, government agencies are currently working together to address related issues, Rzayev added.

Furthermore, Rzayev detailed the difficulties faced by Azerbaijanis who became refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of Armenia's deportation and occupation policy, as well as the state's response to their plight.

He emphasized that the state's social policy, constant attention, and care are paid to this category of people, and that necessary work is being done to improve the living conditions of IDPs, such as expanding educational opportunities and health protection for them.

Gauin discussed the purpose of his visit, as well as other issues of mutual interest, at the meeting.

Earlier, the head of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency, Vugar Suleymanov, and French ambassador Zacharie Gross discussed France's contribution to demining operations on territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 2020 war.

The meeting focused on humanitarian demining operations carried out by the agency, France's financial assistance in Azerbaijan's demining activities, and the issues requiring support in this area.

In the near future, a document is envisaged to be signed between the parties covering areas such as support for demining operations, assistance to persons who suffered from mines and the implementation of projects to raise awareness of dangers from explosives.

Gross also noted that France is keen to donate € 400,000 (AZN 803,272 or $472,752) to support mine clearance operations in liberated lands.

"Another area where international cooperation is needed is demining so internally displaced people can return to their land. The areas in Karabakh that require demining are huge. So I was happy to officially inform Azerbaijan's ANAMA [Mine Action Agency] that France is keen to donate € 400,000 to demining this year," he wrote on his Twitter account on September 8.