Civilian killed in cluster munition blast in Yevlakh

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

A civilian has been killed as a result of the cluster munition blast in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh region, Trend reported on February 2.

A resident of the Aran settlement, twenty-six-year-old shepherd Ismayil Mikayilov has died as a result of the incident.

It was noted that the police officers, along with prosecutors inspected the scene and the body, and conducted forensic medical examinations.

The exploded cluster bomb was used by Armenia during the 44-day war in late 2020.

Starting from September 27, 2020, the Armenian armed forces did not suffice to deliberately and intensively attack civilian areas in Azerbaijan located far from the conflict zone through the use of internationally banned munitions, including operational-tactical missile complexes, and continued its war crimes by committing atrocities, which may lead to serious environmental damages in the region and Europe’s energy security.

On October 6, 2020, Armenia fired a forbidden cluster missile at the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in Yevlakh region. The bomb landed 10 meters away from the pipeline. Over 300 cluster bomblets ejected around as a result of the attack.

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan takes Azerbaijani energy resources to European markets via Georgia and Turkey and is the largest strategic project in the region that plays an important role in Europe's energy security.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

On December 9, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands since November 10, 2020.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.