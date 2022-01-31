Ilham Aliyev inaugurates ASAN Center in Ganja [PHOTO]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Ganja regional ASAN xidmet Center No 2 on January 30, Azertag reported on January 31.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed the head of state of the conditions created at the Center.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Ganja regional ASAN xidmet Center No2.

Since its inception, ASAN has distinguished itself in terms of citizen satisfaction. So far, the centers have received about 50 million applications from more than 7,710,000 citizens. The approval rating is 99.5 percent.

Ulvi Mehdiyev: Mr. President, I would like to introduce a local product related to innovations. Installed outside, it is a security scanner for strategic facilities and the state border. It is powered by solar panels, has a camera and light.

President Ilham Aliyev: So, it goes off automatically once approached...

Ulvi Mehdiyev: An alarm goes off immediately and indicates where it happened.

President Ilham Aliyev: Are there sensors?

Ulvi Mehdiyev: Yes, there are sensors. So if the block is cut, torn apart or damaged, an alarm goes off immediately. Even if it is down or if there is an interference in the system, then it sounds an interference alarm.

Another innovative innovation is the ASAN Assistance mobile application, which can be used by citizens traveling abroad, as well as in case of emergency and evacuation.

Using the “Estimation-Normative and Pricing” Information System, it will be possible to collect, analyze information in various areas, transfer it to other relevant government information systems and ensure accountability for relevant agencies.

Ulvi Mehdiyev: Mr. President, with this digital executive authority system, we both physically ensure that executive authorities comply with the ASAN standard and, at the same time, we have digitalized all the services of the executive bodies through this system. Launched in November, it has already been used by more than 2,437 users.

President Ilham Aliyev: Do you have it here? Installed?

Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov: Our employees will be working from here, Mr. President. Representatives of the executive authority, Nizami and Kapaz districts will be here.

Ulvi Mehdiyev: As a pilot project, we started this in Ganja, Guba and Masalli.

President Ilham Aliyev: Is it effective?

Niyazi Bayramov: It will be, yes.



