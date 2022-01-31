President seeks int'l recognition of Ganja bombing as war crime [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has stated that the bombing of Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja, by Armenia during the 44-day war in 2020 should be recognized as a war crime by the international community.

He made the remarks in an interview with Azerbaijan State News Agency-AZERTAC during a visit to Ganja.

“This was not an accidental fire, it was aimed at intentionally destroying a residential building, killing Azerbaijani citizens, intimidating the Azerbaijani people and deterring the Azerbaijani leadership from liberating the lands. Of course, this is a war crime and should be recognized by the world as a war crime,” he said.

The president emphasized that the Azerbaijani army did not commit such atrocities during the war and fought with honor.

“When Ganja and other cities, such as Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar and Goranboy, Aghdam region, Fuzuli region, Naftalan were bombed, I said that we would take revenge on the battlefield. Unlike Armenians, we will never commit war crimes. This once again shows the greatness of our people and the correctness of our policy,” he said.

Aliyev recalled that Ganja was repeatedly bombed by Armenia during the second Karabakh war and that 13 rockets were fired at the city, eight of which exploded. He also stated that Ganja was bombarded with "Tochka-U" and "SCUD" missiles.

“When we said out word on this issue, the Armenian side denied it. Then the false Armenian propaganda, making up yet another fabrication, declared that Azerbaijan had fired at its cities itself. Notice the level of ignominy and dishonesty,” he said.

Armenian fascism

Noting that a recent demonstration in Russia against a film about Armenian fascist Garegin Nzhdeh was stopped and suppressed, Aliyev emphasized that he was the first person to raise this issue at the political level.

“Staging this unacceptable act in Moscow through the Armenian Diaspora Organization does not fit any frames. Because Russia itself, like Azerbaijan, is at the forefront of the struggle against the glorification of fascism,” he said.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Russia have repeatedly exchanged views on this issue, he underlined that the two countries agreed at the level of presidents, other officials and public organizations that fascism must not be allowed to rise, must not be glorified.

“On the one hand, although Armenia officially joins these views, it is actually taking steps to glorify a fascist such as Nzhdeh. There are still streets, squares and an underground station in Armenia and Yerevan named after fascist Nzhdeh, and there is a large sic-meter statue of him... This shows that Armenian fascism is still alive,” he said.

The president underlined that Azerbaijan defeated Armenian fascism in the second Karabakh war.

“We will continue to try to wipe out all manifestations of Armenian fascism, and we are capable of doing that. But other countries and the international community must also be united on this issue. The destruction committed by Armenian fascism in the 21st century should be an example for everyone that fascism is fascism,” he said.

Memorial Complex

The president also stated that the Memorial Complex in Ganja, on which he laid the groundwork, will span approximately four hectares.

Noting that the demolished buildings will remain in their current state, Aliyev emphasized that this memory should not be erased.

“The war is over. Yes, we say there must be peace. But we must never forget the Armenian savagery and Armenian fascism. We must not forget the victims of Khojaly. We must never forget the victims of Ganja and the victims of our other cities,” he said.

“We bow our heads to their holy spirit and say once again that their blood did not remain on the ground. Perhaps this is a consolation for their loved ones,” he said.

Inauguration of new facilities

As part of his visit to Ganja city, the president inaugurated several important facilities. Among them was the opening of the second ASAN Center and the Ganja Drama Theatre.

Aliyev also got acquainted with the construction of the Ganja Sports Palace. It should be noted that this is the largest sports center in the country.

“I can say that there is no sports center of this size in Azerbaijan, even in Baku. … I am sure that this sports center will be commissioned by the end of next year and will be very useful for both athletes and city residents,” the president said.

He also attended the opening of a locomotive depot in Ganja. Noting that the East-West transport corridor passes through Ganja, Aliyev stated that a locomotive depot was recently opened in Baku and a second depot has just been opened in Ganja.