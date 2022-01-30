TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visits Ganja city [PHOTO]

30 January 2022 [15:47] - TODAY.AZ

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the city of Ganja, Azertag reported on January 30.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Ganja.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of a new building of Ganja State Drama Theatre, and Ganja regional “ASAN xidm?t” Center No2.

The head of state viewed the construction progress at Ganja Sports Palace, attended the opening of a locomotive depot of the Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company, and laid a foundation stone for Ganja Memorial Complex.

President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Azerbaijan State News Agency-AZERTAC.

An extensive report from the visit will be presented on 31 January.

