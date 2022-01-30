Volume of funds collected at Gubadli customs checkpoint disclosed

By Trend

The procedure of customs clearance of imported goods and cars entering Azerbaijan is carried out at the customs checkpoint located at the Eyvazli section of the Gubadly administrative district, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani customs structures and the professional holiday of customs officers, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev said that the international cars and trucks entering the Azerbaijani territory are inspected within the internationally recognized borders of the country and the customs duties and fees related to the road tax are also collected at that customs checkpoint within the limits established upon the law.

The chairman stressed that goods are not transported through this checkpoint and import operations are not carried out through it either so, millions of funds are not planned to be collected.

“The main goal here is to ensure the security of the country, inspect the cars entering the country as at other checkpoints,” Mehdiyev said.

“To date, more than 6,000 cars, including private cars, buses and trucks, have passed through the checkpoint,” the chairman added. “About 2 million manat ($1.2 million) were collected from these cars and transferred to the state budget.”