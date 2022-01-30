TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry presents weekly review

30 January 2022 [15:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry presented a review of the events of last week, Trend reports.

Footage:

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/215030.html

Print version

Views: 182

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also