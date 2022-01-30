Envoy: Anti-Azerbaijani, anti-Turkish racist language should not be tolerated

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Consul General in Los-Angeles Nasimi Aghayev has said that anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish sentiment is widespread outside of Armenia and this racist language should not be tolerated.

"Wide-spread anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish hatred stretches beyond Armenia. This is what we have to deal with daily. History's biggest tragedies started with words, dehumanizing words. Such racist language targeting millions of people shouldn't be tolerated," Aghayev tweeted on January 30.

In reaction to the diplomat's tweet, Khojaly massacre survivor Durdana Aghayeva (Durdane Agayeva) said on her official Twitter account: "This hatred led to the Khojaly genocide of 1992 and displacement of 800,000 Azerbaijanis from their lands."

The genocide was committed on the night of February 25 to 26, 1992, in Khojaly by units of the Armenian armed forces, Armenian terrorist groups in Nagorno-Karabakh and personnel of the former Soviet army's 366th motorized rifle regiment deployed in Khankandi, Azerbaijan.

A total of 613 peaceful Azerbaijanis were killed, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 elderly people. At the same time, 487 civilians were seriously injured and 1,275 people were taken hostage. The fate of 150 hostages, including 68 women and 26 children, is still unknown. During the genocide, 56 people were killed with special cruelty, people's heads were peeled off, various limbs were cut off, their eyes were removed, and pregnant women's bellies were pierced with bayonets. As a result, eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents and 130 children lost one parent.

Relevant documents adopted by the parliaments of Mexico, Pakistan, the Czech Republic, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Honduras, Sudan, Guatemala and Djibouti recognized the Khojaly massacre as an act of genocide. The parliaments of Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Jordan, Slovenia, Scotland and Paraguay, as well as the executive and legislative bodies of 22 U.S. states have strongly condemned the Khojaly tragedy as a massacre. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation recognized Armenia as an aggressor and the Khojaly tragedy as genocide.

It is noteworthy that the most toxic diaspora named ANCA (Armenian National Committee of America) with the pro-Nazi past has supported and promoted for decades Armenia’s war crimes, its occupation, and ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijan’s lands, advocating against peace in Karabakh.

Being far from reality, the lobbyist arm of the Dashnak radical and expansionist group and the Armenian diaspora’s hate club ANCA continues to make baseless land claims towards Turkey and Azerbaijan. The diaspora cares less about Armenians in Armenia, it focuses on hating Turkey and Azerbaijan. It is actively involved in the anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani misinformation campaigns.

ANCA, which is the U.S. branch of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), unites the most radical nationalists building up hatred towards Azerbaijan and Turkey as a way to ensure political and financial support for themselves.

ARF, also known as Dashnaktsutyun (in short, Dashnak), is an Armenian ultranationalist left-wing party founded in 1890. Today the party operates in Armenia and in countries where the Armenian diaspora is present, including the United States.