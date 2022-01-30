Industrial park area fully demined in liberated Jabrayil

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances the territory of the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park located in liberated Jabrayil region and covering an area of ??200 hectares, the Economy Ministry has reported

The conceptual (general) plan of the industrial park is ready, and it’s planned to begin construction of a mobilization camp on 1.5 hectares in the coming days, the ministry added.

Work is currently underway to prepare the territory for the construction of a mobilization camp.

The mines and unexploded ordnances were planted in Jabrayil region during the period of Armenian occupation until its liberation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

On December 9, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands since November 10, 2020.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.