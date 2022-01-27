New training-service complex inaugurated in Baku settlement [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have inaugurated a newly-built Training and Service Complex in Baku's Bina settlement, Azertag reported on January 27.

The complex was built at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

On the complex's grounds, a secondary school and an orphanage-kindergarten, as well as a stadium and sports grounds, have been built. The area has been landscaped, several trees have been planted, and a recreation park has been constructed.

President Aliyev and First Lady Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the conditions created at secondary school No 292 built on the complex's territory.

The four-storey school building for 1,400 students has classrooms, labor, military, and computer rooms, a laboratory, libraries, a canteen, and a gym. The school is fully equipped with all necessary furniture, equipment, and visual aids. Solar, wind, and mechanical power plant models have been installed in the schoolyard

A 192-seat orphanage-kindergarten was built in the complex on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the children of the Bina settlement.

After touring the kindergarten, the president and first lady were informed that it has a group, dormitory, game and creative rooms, methodical rooms for teachers, sports and assembly halls, a dining room, and a kitchen. The kindergarten is furnished and outfitted with all of the necessary furniture and equipment. In addition, a playground and sports field have been constructed in the yard.

On the complex's territory, a medical center with a daily capacity of 100 patients and a post office with a capacity of up to 150 citizens have been built.

Students had to study in nearby educational institutions because there were no educational institutions in the Atcilig and Tamanis residential areas of Bina settlement. As a result, on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a Training and Service Complex was built in Bina settlement in 2020-2021.

Science and education promotion are two of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's top priorities in its public activities. The foundation's "New school for a renewing Azerbaijan" program is one of its most successful projects. The main goal of the project, which has been in operation since 2005, is to assist in the resolution of existing educational problems, to build educational complexes that meet modern standards in the country and to eliminate problems that have a direct impact on the level of education.

