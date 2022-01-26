Iran minister: Baku, Tehran to simplify border crossing regime

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan and Iran might simplify the border crossing regime, visiting Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rustam Ghasemi has said.

He made the remarks at a press conference held in Baku on January 25.

“I believe that the opening of new industrial zones and parks, the expansion of trade potential will be reflected in the document to be signed between the parties. Our relations will develop taking into account the interests of both countries. The issue of simplifying the border crossing between our countries is also being considered. We have good potential for developing cooperation in the field of transport,” Ghasemi said.

He expressed confidence that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran will develop incrementally.

“We have witnessed the work carried out by Azerbaijan on the liberated territories. We saw that the work is progressing rapidly. Today's visit has created the basis for signing relevant documents for cooperation in the future. The transit potential that exists between our countries is an additional link in cooperation. The road bridge that will be built in Astara will expand our transit potential,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation created opportunities for expanding trade and economic relations with Iran.

He added that Karabakh will soon become the most beautiful region of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has started to restore the liberated territories as soon as possible. The work is underway to restore the territories, build roads and railways, as well as the Zangazur corridor," Mustafayev said.

Azerbaijan regained control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border after liberating its lands from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020. The re-establishment of state border control opened up new prospects for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran in 2020 was $339.1 million. This figure was $390.4 million in the first 11 months of 2021.