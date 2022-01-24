Parliament to have special hearings on Armenian crimes

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani parliament will hold special hearings on Armenian crimes committed during the Patriotic War in late 2020, local media have reported.

This issue has been included in the work plan of the human rights parliamentary committee for the spring session of 2022, the report added.

During the session, the committee will hold a special hearing on legal mechanisms in connection with Armenia's crimes committed during the Patriotic War, the protection of citizens' rights violated as a result of the occupation by Armenian armed forces, and compensation for damages to Azerbaijan based on relevant claims in international instances.

Some 900 cemeteries with over a million graves were destroyed during Armenia's 30-year occupation. Azerbaijani gravestones were even used to construct stairs leading up to Armenian homes. The license plates of Azerbaijanis who were killed or displaced were used to decorate public restrooms.

Armenia looted and destroyed 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 700 historical monuments, and 22 museums with 100,000 exhibits. Armenia has looted and erased more cultural heritage than ISIS terrorists have in Iraq and Syria. It is the most heinous cultural genocide of the 21st century.

Armenia systematically destroyed cultural and historical monuments in order to erase all traces of Azerbaijani culture and history. Sixty-five mosques were desecrated or destroyed, out of a total of 67. Many mosques, such as Aghdam's Juma Mosque (1870), Zangilan Mosque (17th century), and Gubadli's Marmar Mosque (18th century), were converted into pigsties and cowsheds.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed their second war on September 27, 2020, when Armenia began firing on Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The war came to an end on November 10, when the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia signed a trilateral cease-fire agreement.

The Azerbaijani army declared victory over the Armenian forces. The agreement required Armenia to withdraw its troops from Azerbaijani territory that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

In the war unleashed by Armenia, Azerbaijan's Ganja, Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Khizi and other cities and regions, fairly far from the war zone, came under Armenia's missile and artillery fire.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have confirmed that Armenia used prohibited cluster bombs and missiles in its attacks on Azerbaijani cities.

As a result, 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed. There were 454 people injured, including 35 children. One hundred and eighty-one children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, and one family died. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential structures, as well as 288 vehicles, were damaged.