Azerbaijani border serviceman commits suicide in military hospital

By Trend

A serviceman of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan committed suicide in the military hospital, Trend reports via the SBS.

Active military serviceman of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service Ramil Rzaguliyev, called up for military service by the Binagadi District Department of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription in October 2021, was taken to the Military Hospital of the State Border Service on January 22 due to psychological problems.

At nearly 11:10 (GMT+4) on January 22, he evaded a medical examination, climbed to the top floor of a military hospital building under construction, and committed suicide by throwing himself down. The incident is being investigated jointly with the Prosecutor's Office, added the SBS.