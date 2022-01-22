Army holds training session for reservists

By Vugar Khalilov

A military training session for reservists is underway in accordance with the 2022 training plan approved by Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Defence Ministry has reported.

“The main purpose of the session, which involves a group of reservists, is to improve their combat and military skills, experience, as well as get acquainted with modern weapons and military equipment in the Azerbaijan army, and learn their rules of operation,” the ministry said.

Following registration and physical inspection at the assembly point's headquarters, the reservists taking part in the training were given military uniforms and other equipment.

It was noted that a cultural event was organized for the participants and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, were commemorated.

The event's participants emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's historic victory over Armenia in the 44-day war in 2020.

The speakers underscored that the training session will improve reservists' combat and moral-psychological readiness.

The training session was noted to improve reservists' combat and moral-psychological readiness. The training session will last until January 29.

It should be noted that under the military service law, Azerbaijani citizens are eligible to participate in the 10-day training sessions.

Azerbaijan holds drills on a regular basis to improve the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



