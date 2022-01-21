Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan shares publication on 32nd anniversary of January 20 tragedy

By Trend

The Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan shared a publication in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports on Jan. 20.

“On the 32nd anniversary of the events of January 20, 1990, we revere the memory of our brothers and sisters who died as a result of the tragedy,” the embassy tweeted. “Turkey shares the grief of fraternal Azerbaijan on the Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.”

On January 20, 1990, a bloody massacre was committed against civilians who had taken to the streets and squares in protest at Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the biased policy of the former USSR leadership.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of the Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.