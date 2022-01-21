Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan issues statement on 32nd anniversary of January 20 tragedy

By Trend

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

"The embassy of Kazakhstan expresses condolences to the fraternal Azerbaijani people and reveres the blessed memory of the Azerbaijani citizens who died for independence, freedom, and justice in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy - the National Mourning Day," the statement said.

January 20 is a day that went down in the history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of the Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.