Head of EU delegation expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on occasion of January 20 tragedy

By Trend

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports citing his Twitter page.

"EU Ambassadors laid flowers in Alley of Martyrs in Baku, mourning the victims of the "Black January" tragedy. I express my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of those tragic events. I wish peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan", said the head of EU Delegation.