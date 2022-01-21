TODAY.AZ / Politics

Head of EU delegation expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on occasion of January 20 tragedy

20 January 2022 [12:05] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports citing his Twitter page.

"EU Ambassadors laid flowers in Alley of Martyrs in Baku, mourning the victims of the "Black January" tragedy. I express my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of those tragic events. I wish peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan", said the head of EU Delegation.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/214663.html

Print version

Views: 189

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also