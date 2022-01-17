Speaker of Montenegrin Parliament arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan

By Trend

Chairman of the Montenegrin Parliament Aleksa Becic arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the guest was met by Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Adil Aliyev, Head of the Friendship Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Montenegro Igbal Mammadov, Ambassador of Montenegro to Baku Perisha Kastratovic and other officials.

Within the framework of the visit, a number of meetings of the Chairman of the Montenegrin Parliament with Azerbaijani government officials are planned. At the meeting with the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sakhiba Gafarova, an exchange of views will be held on the present and future prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

Being at the airport, Aleksa Becich answered journalists' questions about the visit to Azerbaijan.