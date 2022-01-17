Analyst: Azerbaijan, Armenia reach verbal deal to set up border delimitation commission

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

An Azerbaijani analyst has said that a verbal agreement was reached on the establishment of a commission for the delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev made those remarks at a press conference in Baku.

He added that the main goal is to formalize this agreement and sign the corresponding document in the near future.

The signing of certain documents on the Zangazur corridor and the delimitation will lead to the ratification of a peace treaty with Armenia.

"I guess this year it won’t be possible to sign a comprehensive peace treaty with Armenia. The signing of certain documents on the corridor and the delimitation will lead to the signing of a peace agreement," added Shafiyev.

The Zangazur corridor envisages transport connection of mainland Azerbaijan with its exclave Nakhchivan through Armenia.

Baku has repeatedly made all the necessary proposals to Yerevan with regard to the post-war situation. Namely - to sign a peace treaty, to recognize each other's territorial integrity and to begin the delimitation and demarcation of borders.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.