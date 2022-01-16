Azerbaijani MFA comments on Armenian side’s allegations about alleged "pogroms"

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the allegations of the Armenian side about the alleged "pogroms" committed in 1990, Trend reports referring to spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva’s message on Twitter.

"MFA of Armenia speaks again on fabricated pogroms of January 1990," Abdullayeva tweeted. "Narratives where Armenians are victimized have been ideological basis for Armenian nationalism and led to territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Such propaganda in a post-conflict period is regretful and dangerous."