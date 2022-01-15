Police seize Armenian-left ammunition in Khojavand

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A large number of the Armenian army weapons and ammunition have been found in liberated Khojavand region, Baku-based news website Day.az has reported.

Officers from the Khojavand region police department seized a mortar device, two grenades, eight artillery shells, and 6,200 cartridges of different calibers and handed them over to the relevant authorities, the report added.

The local police continue taking appropriate measures to detect weapons on the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijan earlier made public the number of weapons found in 2021 on the liberated territories. A total of 225 assault rifles, 102 grenade launchers, 68 machine guns, 64 anti-tank and anti-personnel guided missile systems, 10 mortar installations, eight air defence systems, 721 grenades, 129 mines, tens of thousands of shells and cartridges of various calibers were found on the liberated territories.

As a result of the measures also taken in the liberated lands, about 17 tons of wild hemp plants were burned and destroyed.

During its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia used Karabakh and adjacent seven regions for its illegal activities, including arms and drugs trafficking. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue before the international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all the necessary conditions there for the illegal cultivation, production, and further distribution of narcotic substances.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.



