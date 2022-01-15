Azerbaijani, Kazakh PMs eye joint efforts to expand ties

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his newly-appointed Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov have considered joint efforts to expand ties, the Cabinet of Ministers has reported.

In a telephone conversation, Asadov congratulated Smailov on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

The two officials focused on the development of ties of friendship and cooperation in various areas between the two countries. During the conversation, the hope was expressed for further strengthening and expanding ties by joint efforts.

Ali Asadov noted that Azerbaijan has witnessed with concern the events occurring in fraternal Kazakhstan in recent days, and also expressed confidence in the soonest normalization of the situation.

Ali Asadov expressed condolences to Alikhan Smailov regarding the numerous victims of the events in Kazakhstan.

Amid the fuel prices increase, big demonstrations erupted on January 2 in certain parts of Kazakhstan. It should be noted that public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who took office in 2019, sacked the cabinet on January 5 in an effort to head off unprecedented turmoil, following an energy price hike.

More than 200 people were detained during protests that swept across Kazakhstan following a new year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country.

Kazakhstan's authorities declared a state of emergency, following the illegal demonstrations. On January 5, the Kazakh president accepted the government's resignation. The curfew was imposed in Almaty and Mangistau region, as well as entry into and exit from these territories is prohibited.

Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), for help. Some 2,500 troops from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan arrived late last week and were planned to leave within 10 days.