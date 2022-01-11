Azerbaijani serviceman killed in Armenian truce violation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

An Azerbaijani serviceman has been killed as a result of an Armenian provocation on the state border, the Defence Ministry reported on January 11.

The Azerbaijani army's long-term serviceman, soldier Ayaz Nazarov was martyred in another provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border at noon on January 11, the ministry said.

It added that as a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan army units, the opposing side was suppressed.

“The Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the occurred tension,” the report underlined.

The Defence Ministry leadership conveyed condolences to the martyr's family and relatives.

The worst escalation of tension was registered on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on November 16, 2021. As a result, seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 were wounded during military operations in Kalbajar and Lachin on the state border.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.

On December 14, 2021, during the Brussels meeting, organized between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting.

Both sides agreed to establish a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The issue of demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was also brought up on the agenda, and the European Union's readiness to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in this regard was underlined at the meeting.