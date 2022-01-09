MoD develops action plan to protect cultural property during armed conflicts

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has developed an action plan for the 2022 training year to implement the provisions of the Convention regarding the protection of cultural property during armed conflict, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The views on the protection of tangible and intangible cultural property such as architecture, art, historical monuments during armed conflicts, as well as other issues will be exchanged as part of the measures to be taken in this direction.

Servicemen will be enlightened on the protection of cultural property during the war.

Moreover, Azerbaijani servicemen will be informed about the work being carried out to inform international organizations about the state of destroyed cultural monuments in the liberated territories.

Key points of interest will be discussed during the meetings, seminars.